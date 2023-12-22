TIDAL treated their subscribers to an early Christmas gift when they had one of the platform’s founders, Jay-Z, share his year end music playlist, but instead of just listing the titles of his favorite tracks of 2023, the streaming platform played each song one-by-one.

Dubbed the “Couple Songs of ’23,” the list that Jay-Z’s been rocking out to for the past 12 months includes songs from his fellow music superstars such as Beyoncé (of course), Nas, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. And even though Jay will obviously listen to cuts crafted by artists he grew in the game with and even welcomed into the business, the man isn’t relegated to just people he’s personally known for years and has included some artists people would be surprised to learn broke into his rotation such as Mozzy, Southside and Lil Yachty, and Veeze.

Who would’ve thought? Jay really keeping up with this next generation of Hip-Hop artists.

Whether or not Jay-Z showcasing these artists on his personal playlist of 2023 helps further their popularity or streams remains to be seen (it probably will), but we’re sure they’re happy to be a part of one of the game’s G.O.A.T.’s music rotation for the year. Not many people can say that but these artists now can.

Check out the full list below and let us know your thoughts on Jay-Z’s playlist for 2023 in the comments section below. Take a listen to the playlist right here.

Jay-Z Reveals His 2023 Music Playlist On TIDAL was originally published on hiphopwired.com