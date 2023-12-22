Prosecutors Make a Decision in South Bend Homicide Case

SOUTH BEND, IND — The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled a fatal shooting at a gas station a justifiable homicide.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery at the Phillips 66 gas station on West Western Avenue, where they found 24-year-old Glen Brooks with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that Brooks, armed with a handgun, attempted to rob the gas station and then got into a struggle with the clerk. An armed customer, intervening on behalf of the clerk, shot Brooks. Brooks ran away from the store but collapsed a short distance away and died.

The prosecutor’s Office says the shooting was justified under Indiana Code 35-41-3-2(c).

Video footage from the gas station backed up witness accounts, leading the prosecutor’s office to deem the shooting justifiable under the state law, which allows the use of deadly force to prevent serious bodily harm or the commission of a forcible felony.

Since the shooter is not facing any charges, their identity is not being disclosed.