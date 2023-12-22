INDIANAPOLIS –Indy Metro Police say carjackings and car thefts are becoming more frequent and can occur spontaneously. If someone threatens you with a gun and demands your vehicle, the police recommend that you cooperate and hand over the car to avoid putting yourself in further danger.

Officer William Young says detectives are currently investigating cases where ridesharing drivers have been carjacked. Fortunately, none of the drivers were harmed. The police emphasize that the best way to stay safe in such situations is to avoid fighting with the suspects when confronted.

“We are aware that there have been carjackings in a particular area,” said Young. “Make sure that you are aware of your surroundings. When you are at a stoplight make sure that your doors are locked. If you are the victim of a robbery, cooperate with the suspects.”

This week, there were two carjackings on Monday and Tuesday on the city’s northeast side.

“Carjackings are a crime of opportunity,” says IMPD Officer William Young. “Our robbery detectives are working extremely hard to solve these cases.”

Young said It’s important to differentiate between car theft, which involves the unauthorized taking of a vehicle, and carjacking, which is the act of forcibly stealing a car from its driver or occupants.

“Call 911 immediately, get a vehicle description and a good suspect description,” he said. “Notify the dispatcher if you’ve been injured and let our detectives and officers come out and investigate those [crimes].”

The post IMPD Warning Carjackings and Car Thefts are Crimes of Opportunity appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Warning Carjackings and Car Thefts are Crimes of Opportunity was originally published on wibc.com