How Airlines May Help This Holiday Season

STATEWIDE — Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says you should expect more protections when you travel this year.

He and President Biden note that they have worked to “hold [airlines] accountable,” following the challenges people faced last year. You may remember that many airlines had to cancel or delay flights, due to issues with staffing, the weather, and more.

In 2022, we secured written agreements from U.S. carriers (including Southwest) for better customer service for stranded passengers. Our announcement reflects how we hold them accountable to these commitments. pic.twitter.com/ABe1bdN8GE — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) December 21, 2023

One airline that was often under public scrutiny was Southwest. But, Buttigieg Tweeted, “In 2022, we secured written agreements from U.S. carriers (including Southwest) for better customer service for stranded passengers.”

President Biden provided a similar update, writing, “My Administration challenged them to do better. And they did.”

As folks across America fly home for the holidays, this year, they'll have peace of mind knowing 9 of the largest airlines now guarantee free rebooking and hotels if they're at fault for a cancellation or delay. My Administration challenged them to do better. And they did. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2023

So, if your flights are delayed or canceled this holiday season, airlines may help get you a new flight, a hotel room, food, or other accommodations.

Learn the status of your scheduled flights through FlightAware. If you run into any issues this year, you are encouraged to submit a complaint to the Department of Transportation.

Our department will continue to support the traveling public. If your flight was delayed or canceled, and you are denied appropriate compensation for flights not taken or expenses like meals, hotels, and ground transport, please submit a complaint to DOT. https://t.co/sVlQGuK6ll — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) December 20, 2023

