Hoosier Unemployment Rate Matches National Rate

STATEWIDE — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state’s unemployment rate is now the same as the national rate.

Both are currently situated at 3.7%.

That being said, Indiana’s labor force participation rate (63.3%) is above the national rate (62.8%), with more than three million workers in the field.

A significant number of these jobs – 2,859,100 – are in the private sector. This figure is more than 40,000 jobs higher than it was at this time last year.

DWD Commissioner Richard Paulk says, “Whether it’s job creation, talent acquisition or upskilling the labor force, Indiana is home to unprecedented opportunity for workers and employers.”

Industries including Private Educational and Health Services, as well as Trade, Transportation and Utilities, have seen marked growth, but there are still more than 100,000 job openings around the state.

If you are looking for a job, head here to learn more.

