On Tuesday afternoon, the IU Credit Union, on E 17th Street, was robbed. A man handed a note across the counter to a bank employee demanding cash. He got the money, and then fled southbound from the bank.
The name of “Byron Johnson” was on the back of that piece of paper that was handed to the bank employee. A search of police records found a Byron Gregory Johnson matched the physical description of the robber. That same description also fit whoever held up the Circle K gas station on Third Street, earlier that morning.
Johnson was found in his car at an apartment complex and taken into custody Wednesday…While being detained, Johnson dropped a sock with a large amount of cash in it.
He is being charged with Robbery, Intimidation & Theft in connection to both incidents.
The post Bloomington Bank and Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Bloomington Bank and Gas Station Robbery Suspect Arrested was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside