INDIANAPOLIS — Following reports that lions had escaped zoos around the country – including the Indianapolis Zoo – organizations are calling out “fake news” and trying to set the records straight.
The Indy Zoo Tweeted Tuesday, “Who knew that April Fools’ Day came in December? Reports of lions escaping from our Zoo are not true… All of our animals are safe and sound.”
Who knew that April Fools' Day came in December? Reports of lions escaping from our Zoo are not true. If you saw this image floating around social media, know that it came from a safari trail camera in Africa. All of our animals are safe and sound.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/ixWTQQ7pbr
— Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) December 21, 2023
And, the Hoosier attraction is not the only one that has been involved in this online escape hoax. Similar claims regarding places like The Jackson Zoo and the Nashville Zoo have also been circulating online.
In reality, the viral image of lions on the loose actually came from a safari trail camera in Africa.
So, if you plan to see the lions anytime soon, know that they are in their enclosures and not freely roaming the streets of downtown Indianapolis.
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post Indy Zoo Says Reports of Lions Escaping Are False appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Zoo Says Reports of Lions Escaping Are False was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside