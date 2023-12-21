Pacers’ Star Tyrese Haliburton Goes Christmas Shopping With Kids

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas right around the corner, one famous Hoosier athlete helped 30 kids have an extra-special holiday.
Pacers All-Star player Tyrese Haliburton worked with local organizations to help children on the east side of Indianapolis get clothes, shoes, and other items. The point guard does this as part of his “Haliburton’s Holiday Hoopla” event.
Participating kids were each given a $300 gift card, a pair of shoes, and tickets to the upcoming Pacers game against the Orlando Magic.
They also got to have a meal at Buffalo Wild Wings, where the basketball star surprised his young fans.
Other famous figures associated with the team, including mascot Boomer, joined in the fun. See pictures from the event here.
