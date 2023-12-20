Light It Up: Holiday-Friendly Candles For Your Home

If you’re like me, you can go through a candle a week and that’s with modest burn time. Striking a match and watching the flame flicker as the wick to your candle heats up is therapeutic. And when that wax starts to melt and the aroma fills the room, ah. Exhale.

The holidays are the perfect time to stock up on holiday candles or gift them to a loved one who shares your candle adulation. keep scrolling to see our must-have candles for the holidays.

Phlur– Wild Balsam

What I love most about this candle is its powerful scent and sleek presentation. Phlur candles ($45) are beautifully packaged in white jars that make your space feel luxurious. Wild Balsam is the quintessential holiday scent and this candle doesn’t disappoint. It is an instant portal to holiday memories wrapped in bright bergamot, freshly crushed pine needles, and snapped balsam branches mingled with cool juniper, spicy amber, and rich cedarwood. Boasting a 70-hour burn time, this candle lasts long with great fragrance all the way through.

Ariel’s Candle Shop – Dream

"Dream" ($24) is the best wax fragrance I have ever smelled in my life. It is the perfect combination of sweet, and clean without being overpowering. Described as "fresh soft cotton tones and succulent white peach notes intertwined with clean lavender, juicy strawberries, and creamy coconut scents," the fragrance is a harmonious blend. Made from pure soy wax, the burn time is 45 – 50 hours with proper candle care.

NEST New York Mini Favorites Votive Candle Set

Fragrance meets decor in NEST’s New York Mini Favorites Votive Candle Set ($75). This five-piece limited-edition set has all your holiday faves plus a newbie: Holiday and Birchwood Pine, beloved icons Bamboo and Grapefruit, and new Madagascar Vanilla. Set in gorgeous votives, they’ll make a lasting impression on your guests.

Sephora Collection- Mini Candle Sampler Set

Not sure what holiday candles to buy? Try Sephora’s Mini Candle Sampler Set featuring the popular fragrances: Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme candle, Maison Louis Marie No. 4 Bois De Balincourt Candle, Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace Candle, NEST New York Madagascar Vanilla Candle and VOLUSPA Gogi & Tarrocco Orange Tiny Tin Candle. Once you’ve burned through them all, redeem your Scent Certificate at any U.S. Sephora store or on sephora.com!

Lit Brooklyn – More Life

Poured by a Black woman straight from Brooklyn, NY, Lit Brooklyn is a labor of love for Deniqua Williams. Featuring culturally relevant phrases like “More Life” and other classic names like 1989, Muse, Joy, Beau, and Blush, Lit Brooklyn lives up to its clever moniker. In an interview with TheLifestyleNYC, Williams opened up about her beloved candle collection. “With LIT Brooklyn, I am hands-on with every aspect of the business. My clients have access to me, which in turn I think makes them love the brand more. There is nothing that doesn’t go past me. Every candle since its inception has been poured by me. That’s special, to me at least.”

