Light It Up: Holiday-Friendly Candles For Your Home

If you’re like me, you can go through a candle a week and that’s with modest burn time. Striking a match and watching the flame flicker as the wick to your candle heats up is therapeutic. And when that wax starts to melt and the aroma fills the room, ah. Exhale.
The holidays are the perfect time to stock up on holiday candles or gift them to a loved one who shares your candle adulation. keep scrolling to see our must-have candles for the holidays.
Phlur– Wild Balsam
What I love most about this candle is its powerful scent and sleek presentation. Phlur candles ($45) are beautifully packaged in white jars that make your space feel luxurious. Wild Balsam is the quintessential holiday scent and this candle doesn’t disappoint. It is an instant portal to holiday memories wrapped in bright bergamot, freshly crushed pine needles, and snapped balsam branches mingled with cool juniper, spicy amber, and rich cedarwood. Boasting a 70-hour burn time, this candle lasts long with great fragrance all the way through.
Ariel’s Candle Shop – Dream
NEST New York Mini Favorites Votive Candle Set
Fragrance meets decor in NEST’s New York Mini Favorites Votive Candle Set ($75). This five-piece limited-edition set has all your holiday faves plus a newbie: Holiday and Birchwood Pine, beloved icons Bamboo and Grapefruit, and new Madagascar Vanilla. Set in gorgeous votives, they’ll make a lasting impression on your guests.
Sephora Collection- Mini Candle Sampler Set
Not sure what holiday candles to buy? Try Sephora’s Mini Candle Sampler Set featuring the popular fragrances: Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme candle, Maison Louis Marie No. 4 Bois De Balincourt Candle, Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace Candle, NEST New York Madagascar Vanilla Candle and VOLUSPA Gogi & Tarrocco Orange Tiny Tin Candle. Once you’ve burned through them all, redeem your Scent Certificate at any U.S. Sephora store or on sephora.com!
Lit Brooklyn – More Life
Poured by a Black woman straight from Brooklyn, NY, Lit Brooklyn is a labor of love for Deniqua Williams. Featuring culturally relevant phrases like “More Life” and other classic names like 1989, Muse, Joy, Beau, and Blush, Lit Brooklyn lives up to its clever moniker. In an interview with TheLifestyleNYC, Williams opened up about her beloved candle collection. “With LIT Brooklyn, I am hands-on with every aspect of the business. My clients have access to me, which in turn I think makes them love the brand more. There is nothing that doesn’t go past me. Every candle since its inception has been poured by me. That’s special, to me at least.”
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
RELATED STORIES:
15 Cozy Home Scents To Get Your Sanctuary Right For Winter
Stock Up On Holiday Gifts At Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day
Light It Up: Holiday-Friendly Candles For Your Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside