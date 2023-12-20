EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a girl from Evansville who went missing earlier this month.
The Evansville Police Department says they are trying to find 15-year-old Danica Short. She was last seen on December 10 just before 9 pm. The police believe she is in extreme danger and requires medical assistance.
Short is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes.
If you have any information on Danica Short, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.
The post Silver Alert Issued for Missing Evansville Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Evansville Teenager was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Courtroom Brawl: Judge and Attorney Have a Fist Fight In Court [VIDEO]