Hoosier Town Hoping Grant Money Will Fund Electric Police Cars

Published on December 20, 2023

Lucid Motors And Tesla Motors Shows His Newest Technologies In The Mobile World Congress 23

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Instead of driving traditional Ford or Chevy models, police officers in one Indiana town may soon be operating Teslas.

The Winona Lake Police Department has applied for a $200,000 grant that could allow the department to purchase a few electric vehicles, as well as the charging stations and other accessories needed to keep them running.

According to the Warsaw Times-Union, officers are currently hoping to buy two Teslas and a Lightning with the money. But, they will not know if they will be able to do so until grant recipients are announced.

As for those who are concerned about possible costs, Town Marshal Joe Hawn says the Bargersville Police Department actually saves money by using Teslas. He believes they save an average of $6,000/year per vehicle.

Learn more here.

The post Hoosier Town Hoping Grant Money Will Fund Electric Police Cars appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

