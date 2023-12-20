14-Year-Old, Dog Injured After Hit-And-Run Collision in Clark County

JEFFERSONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old and their dog were injured after a hit-and-run collision in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Tuesday evening.

At 6:18 Tuesday, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking a dog in the 1100 block of Reeds Lane. The collision resulted in serious bodily injury to the teenager and injuries to the dog.

New Chapel medical services immediately responded to provide medical care to the injured teenager. The teenager was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The Jeffersonville Police Department’s Traffic Crash Investigation Team (TCIT) arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation into the accident.

Shortly after the hit-and-run accident, investigators identified the suspect driver as Christopher Forsee, 38, of Jeffersonville. Detectives with the Jeffersonville Police Department and the TCIT collaborated to interview Forsee and seize his vehicle that was used in the accident. Based on the interview and evidence collected, investigators arrested Forsee and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony.

