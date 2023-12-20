Mennonites Urge Yakym To Push For End Of Violence In Gaza

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — Mennonites in northern Indiana are pushing Indiana’s lawmakers to reconsider support for more military aid being sent to the Middle East as war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The group held a peaceful demonstration outside the Mishawaka office of Rep. Rudy Yakym where they called on Yakym to “take a stand” against funding more violence in Gaza.

“We are opposed to the blanket support of violence being funded in our names,” said Anna Johnson, a member of the local Mennonite Church and organizer of the demonstration.

“I would tell Congressman Yakym that I’ve been to Gaza, I’ve worked for Mennonite organizations that have partners in Gaza, and I wake up every day not knowing if my friends are alive, and he has the power to change that,” she added.

Other demonstrators said their stance has nothing to do with “Israel vs. Palestine.” They say they simply want an end to the fighting and that they want the U.S. to push for a cease-fire to be implemented between Israel and Hamas.

Congressman Yakym responded to the demonstration.

“I unequivocally stand with Israel and their right to defend themselves against Hamas terrorists and their atrocities,” he said in a written statement.

Johnson said she plans to gather more supporters for a cease-fire in Washington D.C. next month.

