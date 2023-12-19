Keep Your Heart Healthy This Winter

STATEWIDE — It may surprise you to know that, during the winter months, Americans are at a greater risk of having heart-related emergencies.

In fact, the American Heart Association says, “More people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.” And, research shows that weather is not always the cause of cardiac events.

Cardiologist Dr. William Gill, President of the AHA’s Indianapolis Board of Directors, notes, “We may tend to eat and drink more and exercise and relax less… We also may not be listening to our bodies.”

‘Tis always the season to learn to save a life with Hands-Only CPR. If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911 and push hard & fast in the center of the chest at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute. Keeping a song in mind can help you stay on tempo. #NationofLifesavers @nsync pic.twitter.com/voQTlYG4bF — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) December 15, 2023

While that may seem scary, there are ways you can help protect yourself this season. Dr. Gill recommends:

Know Symptoms and Take Action – Recognize the signs of a heart attack and call 9-1-1.

Celebrate in Moderation – Try to “eat smart” by making healthy changes, exercising portion control, and lowering your salt intake.

Plan for Peace on Earth and Goodwill Toward Yourself – Practice self-care.

Keep Moving – The AHA recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

Stick to Your Meds – Make sure you take your medications on a schedule and monitor your blood pressure.

Find other tips and learn more at heart.org.

