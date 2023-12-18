Carmel Holiday Sheet-Raiser Lifts the Spirits of Sick Children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two-time cancer survivor Ya-elle Halevi, co-founder of Sheets from Home, helps children with cancer. They provide brand-new, vibrant bed sheets to brighten kids’ hospital rooms.

When her young son was diagnosed with cancer, Ya-el said a trip to Walmart would birth an innovative idea that would bring joy to thousands battling childhood cancer across the globe.

Carmel High School Wrestling is teaming up to collect 40 sets of sheets this holiday season.

This was all inspired by the journey of her son, Tamir Halevi, a member of the wrestling team who fought and overcame cancer.

So far, he and his teammates have collected Spiderman, Frozen, and Pokémon sheets, but they hope for more donations.

According to the organization’s website, “nurses and doctors commented on how much easier the sheets made their job, helping them to communicate with the children.”

There are many ways to #giveasheet to a child. Consider buying a set from their Amazon wish list. The goal is for each kid in the oncology unit to receive one fun, colorful sheets-set twin or full-size. They cost about $25 apiece.

Sheets from Home hopes to deliver 40 sets. The total cost is estimated at $1,000 per hospital.

‌Support your community by starting a local sheets-raiser. Call 404-919-9190 with your sheets-raiser information, and Sheets from Home will help you set up and coordinate logistics with a local pediatric oncology unit. Also, consider a virtual sheet-raiser. This is a flexible way to create your team, send updates, and share success stories.