IMPD: Two Men Shot, One Killed, In Separate Shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two shootings happened within an hour of each other in Indianapolis Sunday evening. They were separate, but they have Indianapolis Metro Police stressing that they need the public’s help in solving shootings that happen.

The first happened around 6:30 p.m. Officers were called to an apartment building near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The cops had to force a door open to an apartment and inside they found a man alive, but badly wounded. He’d been shot.

EMTs took the man, Leonard Eugene Germany III, 23, to the hospital, but he later died.

Unfortunately, IMPD says they are not getting much help from people who were nearby around the time the shooting happened.

“It’s extremely frustrating with the amount of people that are out here, we know somebody saw something and somebody knows something,” said Capt. Don Weilhammer. “It makes it extremely hard to solve the crime if we don’t have people giving us an idea what actually occurred.”

It was not even an hour later when IMPD was called to another person shot at an apartment on the west side near South Harding and West Morris Streets. There they found a man badly wounded and EMTs took him to Eskenazi Hospital soon after.

Weilhammer said it was a targeted shooting and that they had arrested Tray Goins, 22, for that shooting.

“I sound like a broken record, but violence is not the answer. If you’re having problems, try and talk it out. If you can’t discuss them, turn and walk away,” he added. “Or maybe get someone to be a mediator in between.”

IMPD urges you to get in touch if you have any information about either of the shootings.

