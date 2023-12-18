PLAINFIELD, IND — In what police are describing as a murder-suicide, a man and a woman are dead.
The incident began as a burglary call shortly before 3:40 a.m. on Monday in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane, according to Plainfield police.
Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered two people dead inside the home. Police stated that the adult male, who was known to the woman, did not reside at the location and forcibly entered the home.
At the time of the incident, teenagers were inside the home but were unharmed. Police did not specify their ages.
The police have not released the identities of the deceased as they await notification of the next of kin. Additionally, investigators have not disclosed the cause of death.
The post Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Courtroom Brawl: Judge and Attorney Have a Fist Fight In Court [VIDEO]