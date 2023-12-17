One Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Michigan Road Involving Ambulance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person is dead following a crash on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Sunday morning, police say.
The name or age of the person hasn’t been shared yet.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5500 block of Michigan Road on a report of a possible crash involving multiple vehicles around 2 a.m.
That area is by a few stores, fast food restaurants, and gas stations, near the intersection of Michigan Road and Kessler Boulevard West Drive.
IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris told News 8 that traffic is expected to be impacted in that area for several hours for investigation.
All pedestrians and drivers are asked to find a different route.
