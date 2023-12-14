Listen: Questlove Invites André 3000 On His Podcast Series, ‘Questlove Supreme’ To Discuss Music, Morning Routines & More

Acclaimed music and pop culture-based iHeartPodcast Series, “Questlove Supreme,” released its latest interview with multiple Grammy and Emmy award-winning rapper, artist and entertainer André 3000.

This special one-on-one episode with all-star musician and artist Questlove and artist André 3000 begins with a series of random questions. Questlove inquires about André’s morning rituals and favorite breakfast cereal. The conversation evolves deeper as they dive into André’s musical and creative flow, his instrument of choice, jazz and so much more. Of course, the Atlanta flutist brought his instrument with him, treating listeners to an impromptu musical performance to kickstart the episode.

Recent guests on Questlove’s podcast have included powerhouse vocalists Shanice Wilson amd Tracie Spencer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Grammy award-winning artist and author LL COOL J. Check them out here & PT.1, PT. 2.

“Questlove Supreme” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Official podcast description:

Questlove Supreme is a fun, irreverent and educational weekly podcast that digs deep into the stories of musical legends and cultural icons in a way that only Questlove and Team Supreme can deliver. Each episode of the celebrated and award-winning podcast is driven by conversations ranging from the guest’s origins (along with a few never-before-revealed secrets to their success) to their life passions and current projects. Additional hosts on the series include renowned on-air personality and music commentator Laiya St. Clair, GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Phonte Coleman, GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music director “Unpaid” Bill Sherman and Suga” Steve Mandel, the engineer for Questlove, The Roots, The Tonight Show and Elvis Costello “. Questlove Supreme took home a Webby Award for “Lifestyle Podcast” and two “People’s Voice” Awards for “Lifestyle and Music Podcast” at the 2022 Webby Awards. The show also won a “People’s Voice” Award at the 2021 Webby Awards. The podcast was nominated for two 2022 NAACP Image Awards for “Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast” and “Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast.” Additionally, the podcast earned a nomination for “Best Music Podcast” at the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and won “Best Music Podcast” at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Listen to the episode here.

