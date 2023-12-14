INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams are 7-6 and fighting for a playoff spot in the AFC.

On Thursday, Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen announced that running back Jonathan Taylor and right tackle Braden Smith will both miss Saturday’s game. Taylor is dealing with a right thumb injury. Smith has a knee injury.

As for the game itself, Steichen says he’s staying even keeled and not getting too bogged down by the playoff picture.

“We still have four games left, but we also know the importance of this one,” said Steichen. “We gotta go out, execute, and play together. We got our home crowd. Our guys are excited and we’re ready for the opportunity.”

The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Colts 27-6. The Colts have won just two games against Pittsburgh in the 2000s, none in the 1990s, one in the ’80s, and two in the ’70s. The Steelers are currently on an eight-game winning streak against Indianapolis and have won five in a row in Indianapolis.

Steichen says the history is not something he’s concerned with.

“Every year is a new year in this league. All we’re focused on is this game on Saturday and not worried about the past. Let’s focus on the present and go play football,” said Steichen.

Heading into Saturday’s game, the Steelers have the 6 seed. Indianapolis is the 7 seed. The Steelers have the tiebreaker over the Colts right now based on win percentage against common opponents.

The post Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Discusses Upcoming Game Against Pittsburgh appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Discusses Upcoming Game Against Pittsburgh was originally published on wibc.com