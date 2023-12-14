BLOOMINGTON, Ind– The Bloomington City Council on Wednesday night unanimously denied controversial plans to sell the existing police headquarters and use the funds to move it into the Showers Building.
Back in January, Bloomington City Council members had seemingly moved forward with the mayor’s plan to buy a portion of the downtown Showers building to re-house the city’s police and fire department headquarters. That 5-4 vote came after nearly three hours of heated debate between council members and representatives from the mayor’s office. The Showers Building also houses Bloomington’s City Hall.
Concerns have also arisen about the proposed new location, as it would not give emergency vehicles enough room to exit and enter the property in a hurry.
But during Wednesday’s council meeting, descendants of the family who donated the land where the current police department sits told the council that selling the building and its land to a private company violates the terms of the deed.
Mayor John Hamilton, a Democrat who will leave the job at the end of the year, told the council members there is no reservation for public use in the original deed from the 1923.
Before their “no” votes, council members expressed a need for more time to consider the proposal, which means it will be handled under the new mayor, Democrat Kerry Thomson.
The post Bloomington Police Station Proposed Move Shot Down appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Bloomington Police Station Proposed Move Shot Down was originally published on wibc.com
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X
-
George McGinnis, Indiana Pacers Legend, Has Died
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Was Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement: Report
-
The Legends of Gospel 2024
-
Inspire U: 5 Things You Can Do Today To Improve Your Health – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Courtroom Brawl: Judge and Attorney Have a Fist Fight In Court [VIDEO]