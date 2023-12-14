Bloomington Police Station Proposed Move Shot Down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind– The Bloomington City Council on Wednesday night unanimously denied controversial plans to sell the existing police headquarters and use the funds to move it into the Showers Building.

Back in January, Bloomington City Council members had seemingly moved forward with the mayor’s plan to buy a portion of the downtown Showers building to re-house the city’s police and fire department headquarters. That 5-4 vote came after nearly three hours of heated debate between council members and representatives from the mayor’s office. The Showers Building also houses Bloomington’s City Hall.

Concerns have also arisen about the proposed new location, as it would not give emergency vehicles enough room to exit and enter the property in a hurry.

But during Wednesday’s council meeting, descendants of the family who donated the land where the current police department sits told the council that selling the building and its land to a private company violates the terms of the deed.

Mayor John Hamilton, a Democrat who will leave the job at the end of the year, told the council members there is no reservation for public use in the original deed from the 1923.

Before their “no” votes, council members expressed a need for more time to consider the proposal, which means it will be handled under the new mayor, Democrat Kerry Thomson.

