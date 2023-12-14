IDAVILLE, Ind. — A female is dead and police are investigating after a fire damaged a home in Idaville Tuesday evening.
Officers and firefighters in Carroll County were called to a home on 1100 North around 5 p.m. There, they say they saw heavy smoke, and later found a body inside the home.
The Carroll County Coroner’s Office says a female – whose name and age have not yet been publicly released – died in the fire. At this time, it is not clear what caused the fire, but investigators believe it was an accident.
The post Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Female Dies in Carroll County House Fire was originally published on wibc.com
