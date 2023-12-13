Drug Dealer Arrested In June Overdose Death Of Man In Whitestown

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — After a long investigation, Whitestown Police have arrested a man for dealing the drugs that ended up killing a man back during the summer.

Back in June, Whitestown cops were called about a man found unresponsive. That man was Jeremiah McClaine, 38, who had overdosed and died. The coroner later determined that McLaine had overdosed on counterfeit pills that were laced with fentanyl.

From there, Capt. John Jurkash with Whitestown PD says that’s when the investigation became intense.

“We were looking at who the deceased was speaking to, and maybe even identify GPS and stuff where he was and who he met with. It became very intricate,” Jurkash said. That along with usual police work including statements from responding officers and the help of other agencies nearby.

Jurkash said all that led to Lonnie Haskins, Jr., 26, who was arrested back in November. He’s accused of meeting with McClaine and selling him the fake pills.

Jurkash added that the case reflects an increase in the amount of drugs coming into the growing community.

“While there is an increase, we do have an increase in our guys and girls getting out there and taking it to the road to make sure we are getting (criminals) on the proactive side before they can start to get this stuff (drugs) into the town,” he said.

Haskins is sitting in the Boone County Jail awaiting his initial day in court on charges of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death.

