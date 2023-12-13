SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A state trooper fired a gun Tuesday night as suspects were trying to run from a traffic stop in Speedway.

The traffic stop happened just after 9:00 p.m. around the intersection of West 30th Street and Beeler Avenue, right on the border of Indianapolis and the town of Speedway.

A trooper noticed a 2021 Kia that had been reported stolen and pulled the driver over.

“While the trooper was speaking with the occupants one person complied and was taken into custody, one person fled on foot and the third person fled in the vehicle,” the release said. “During the encounter, the trooper discharged his firearm however at this time it is not believed anyone was struck by gunfire or injured.”

Just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a search for the pair who fled was underway.

Police from Indianapolis and Speedway were assisting state police in the search on Tuesday night.

The post State Trooper Fires Gun As Suspects Run From Traffic Stop In Speedway appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

State Trooper Fires Gun As Suspects Run From Traffic Stop In Speedway was originally published on wibc.com