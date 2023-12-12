Listen Live
Local

Richmond Dealer Sends a Message to Police Revealing his Stash

The unintentional texter, a Richmond resident, quickly transitioned from sending texts to wearing handcuffs

Published on December 12, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
bud ready to roll, copy space background image

Source: michaldziki / Getty

RICHMOND, IND –Police hit the jackpot when Officer Amanda Thackrey received an unintended text exposing a major drug operation. The video, complete with pricing details, ended up in the hands of the unsuspecting officer, courtesy of a sender who mistakenly targeted the wrong recipient.

 

Describing it as a “special delivery right to our doorstep,” the Richmond Police Department shared the amusing turn of events on Facebook.

 

Related Stories

Recognizing the sender from a previous encounter, Thackrey secured a search warrant for the sender’s residence. On December 11, officers executed the warrant, revealing 14 pounds of marijuana, 633 grams of THC wax valued at $7,000, an assortment of gummies, a handgun, and $522 in cash.

 

The unintentional texter, a Richmond resident, quickly transitioned from sending texts to wearing handcuffs, facing a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia. His new address? The Wayne County Jail.

 

With a touch of irony, the Richmond police concluded their post with a piece of advice: “Please let this be a reminder to ALWAYS double-check who you are sending that text message to before hitting the send button.”

The post Richmond Dealer Sends a Message to Police Revealing his Stash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Richmond Dealer Sends a Message to Police Revealing his Stash  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close