INDIANAPOLIS — A man and his dog have died following a crash on the Sam Jones Expressway on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
The accident happened shortly after 7pm involving a sedan and a van.The adult male driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A dog that was in his vehicle also died at the scene.
Police believe the driver of the sedan was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Both vehicles were driving westbound when the sedan rear-ended the van. Multiple people in the van had complaints of pain following the crash.
The post Police: Man and Dog Die in Crash on Sam Jones Expressway appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
