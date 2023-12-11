MIAMI COUNTY, IND –A crash injured a deputy sergeant on Sunday afternoon. State Police say Miami County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Freeman was driving to catch up with a vehicle for a traffic violation when he lost control of his car and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. as he was on patrol along County Road 150E near the intersection with County Road 300S. His 2020 Dodge Durango SUV spun into the ditch, crossed a culvert, hit a tree, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

Peru Fire Department firefighters extricated Freeman, and he was flown to Fort Wayne hospital; he sustained severe but non-life-threatening leg injuries and is now in stable condition.

The post Deputy from Miami County Sheriff’s Office Loses Vehicle Control in Pursuit Attempt appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Deputy from Miami County Sheriff’s Office Loses Vehicle Control in Pursuit Attempt was originally published on wibc.com