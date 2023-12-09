Ultimate Rap League Homecoming II Caps Busy Battle Rap Weekend On Caffeine

Ultimate Rap League (URL), the leading battle rap league, is hosting its Homecoming II event this coming Sunday (December 10) and will cap one of the busiest weekends in battle rap. On Saturday, two events are kicking ahead of URL’s big event, all appearing on the Caffeine platform.

Before Homecoming II pits headliners Murda Mook against Nu Jerzey Twork and Geechi Gotti against Serius Jones, battle rap fans will be feasting all day Saturday (December 9) with two thrilling cards, and Caffeine is hosting all of the events live and on-demand.

Via the Queen Of The Ring network, Panic Room 7 will see 40 B.A.R.R.S. out of Boston, Mass. taking on Coffee Brown from San Bernardino, Calif. at the Lotus Lounge in Brooklyn, N.Y. The other battles on the card are Shooney Da Rapper vs. Casey Jay, Tia.S vs. Cheyraq, Jay Love vs. Torture, Frank Nittii vs. Big Ice, Rocq Lee vs. Mallorei X, and DaeDoe DaGawd vs. LS.

Via the iBattleTV page on Caffeine, Culture 6 kicks off with headliners Tay Roc out of Baltimore, Md. and Febou out of Springfield, Mass going to battle at 73 Wave Street in Staten Island, N.Y. Also on the Culture 6 cards are Oppa vs. A Ward, Deth The Kid vs. DNA, Soul Khan vs. Homeskool, and more.

It should be noted that both of the cards mentioned above are pay-for-view events via Caffeine.

Ultimate Rap League, widely referred to as URL, will put on Homecoming II at New York’s Irving Plaza on Sunday (December 10) with Murda Mook out of Harlem against Nu Jerzey Twork out of New Jersey. The stacked card features URL vets like T-Rex vs. Chess, Swamp vs. Lu Castro, Ms Hustle vs. Arsonal, and Shotgun Suge vs. Ace Amin.

To tune in to Panic Room 7, click here and peep the trailer below.

To check out Culture 6, click here and peep the trailer below.

For Homecoming II, click here and peep the trailer below.

Photo: URL/QOTR/iBattleTV

