IFD Responds to Fire on the North East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at 8104 Tanger Ct. on Sunday. The two-story structure had heavy fire and smoke coming out of the second floor.

The home was owned by a grandmother and grandfather who also lived with two of their adult children, a brother and sister, the brother’s wife, and all five of their kids. The grandfather was not home at the time of the fire.

Both the adult brother and sister were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with slight injury along with 1 IFD firefighter.

The family doesn’t know what could have caused the fire, however working smoke detectors alerted them to the emergency. Eight of the family members had to escape the house through windows, adults caught children who dropped from the window.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was under control 20 minutes after arrival. The family has been displaced as a result of the fire, though the house was insured. IFD was assisted in putting out the flames by the Lawrence Fire Department.

