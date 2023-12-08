On Wednesday (December 6), Kodak Black was arrested for cocaine possession in Plantation, Florida after cops found him asleep at the wheel of his luxury SUV. The jokes write themselves.

The rapper, born Bill Kapri, 26, was pinched for possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and improperly stopping or parking his vehicle. He appeared before the judge on Thursday (December 7).

WSVN reports that officers approached Kodak Black’s vehicle after noticing his black Bentley SUV was holding up traffic around 2am on the 600 block of NW 47th Terrace. The officers then found the “Visions” rapper asleep behind the wheel. Of course, the cops also noted the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV as well as “cannabis wrapping paper and residue” per the police report.

But this is when the struggle gets extra real. Reportedly, Black copped to the weed, but then the authorities said they noticed him trying to discard of a white powdery substance. After being searched, the cops found a white substance in a baggie in his pocket that was confirmed to be cocaine.

Kodak Black was famously pardoned Donald Trump in 2020 of his federal sentence for falsifying documents to purchase firearms, and has been continuously singing the former President’s praises ever since. There’ll be no get out jail free cards now, though.

All jokes aside, it seems like Kodak Black, who had to complete court-ordered rehab before, needs help.

Caught Sleeping: Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Possession In Plantation, FL was originally published on hiphopwired.com