Two Teenagers Arrested For Shooting Outside High School Basketball Game In Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A shooting happened as a high school basketball game was coming to an end on the east side of Indianapolis in the town of Lawrence.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. outside of Lawrence Central High School where Lawrence Central was taking on their district rival Lawrence North in a boys high school basketball game.

“As the Lawrence North-Lawrence Central basketball game was ending … there was a disturbance in the parking lot involving two shots fired,” said Lawrence deputy police chief Gary Woodruff. “The shots were fired in the parking lot outside the gym. Thankfully nobody was injured as a part of those shots fired.”

Woodruff reiterated that a fight happened amongst a group of people outside the gym leading up to the shooting. Soon after the shots were fired police responded and found a teenager inside the gym armed with a handgun.

That teenager was immediately arrested and they believe that teenager was the person who fired the shots in the parking lot. Woodruff added that that person, as they know now, is not a student at either school.

Since the shooting, police have also arrested a second teenager in the shooting. Both are 14 and 15-years-old they say.

Woodruff said there is no active threat to the public.

Lawrence Township schools released the following statement:

“This message is to make our community aware of an incident that took place at the conclusion of the LC/LN Varsity Basketball game this evening at Lawrence Central High School. As fans exited the gym, a fight broke out and a shot was fired outside the building at the athletic entrance. Armed officers responded immediately and the shooter, who does not attend our schools, was apprehended. There were no injuries and the building was immediately evacuated and placed on lockdown by Lawrence Police. At this point, there is no immediate threat to the school. Parents and community, we need your help in sharing with your children the importance of speaking out when they see individuals who may pose a threat to our community. We are grateful to our first responders, school administration, and for the cooperation of those in the building at the time of the incident. Administration and counselors will be available at our secondary schools for any students needing support.”

