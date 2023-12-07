Delphi Murder Suspect Moved to New Prison

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind.–The man accused of killing two girls in Delphi has been moved from the Westville Correctional Facility to another prison in Indiana.

Court documents say Richard Allen has now been moved to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility just north of Carlisle. That’s also south of Terre Haute in Sullivan County. Allen was moved on Wednesday.

Allen’s prior attorneys first requested that he be moved to a new prison in April 2023. At that point, he had been at Westville for approximately six months. Those attorneys are fighting to stay on the case.

Westville Correctional Facility is in LaPorte County. It’s more than 200 miles away from the Wabash Correctional Facility.

Back in April, they said Allen’s physical and mental well-being had deteriorated during his time in captivity, claiming he’d been kept in conditions “akin to that of a prisoner of war.” They believe Allen was being abused by the guards at Westville.

Allen is facing two murder counts. Investigators believe he killed Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested in October of 2022.

Allen’s trial is supposed to begin in October of 2024.