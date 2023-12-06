IMPD: Drugs and Guns Discovered After Homeowner Was Shot

Source: X / (Formerly Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they served a warrant at a home following a shooting involving the homeowner and three would-be robbers. The incident occurred early Tuesday along 46th Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Indy Metro Police say a search of the victim’s home resulted in the discovery of multiple guns, a significant amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs.

The shooting occurred after the homeowner and his neighbor came face-to-face with three armed men. The entire confrontation was captured on a doorbell camera, which showed the suspects firing shots before quickly fleeing in an SUV.

During the incident, IMPD says the homeowner was shot in the head. He was driven to a nearby fire station, where he was treated and taken to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. It is unclear if the homeowner will face charges for possessing the guns and drugs.