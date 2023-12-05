INDIANAPOLIS–Someone on a bicycle was hit and killed Tuesday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis.
Police say it happened at around 6:30 on South Harding Street near Raymond Street.
IMPD says the driver of the car that hit the person on the bicycle stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. Police had to close the intersection for a few hours while they investigated it.
They are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
The post Person on Bicycle Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southwest Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Person on Bicycle Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southwest Side was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Was Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement: Report
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Congrats!: Ashanti Is Pregnant, Irv Gotti Catches Strays On Twitter X
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]