Get Indianapolis Colts Build-A-Bear Toys Before Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you a football fan still searching for a Christmas gift for the kids in your family? If so, the Indianapolis Colts are now selling items that might be perfect for you.

The team is currently selling two Build-A-Bear plush toys that look like mascot Blue, with both offering interchangeable accessories.

One features Blue with a white jersey and a green mohawk and tail. The newer addition to the website is a tie-dyed version of the character, with rainbow fur, a blue jersey, and a pink mohawk and tail.

According to a press release, the tie-dyed plush was inspired by Blue’s look during “Crucial Catch” games, which honor those who have or had cancer.

If you would like to buy one (or both) of the toys, click here. And, if you order in the very near future, you can get 25% off of your online purchase.

Explore the rest of the Colts Pro Shop here.

Build-A-Bear sells a variety of characters, some of which can be stuffed and dressed in stores around the country.

