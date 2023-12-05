Listen Live
Holiday on the Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive!

Published on December 5, 2023

black Santa at the Madam Walker Theatre To Hand Out Toys

Help make Christmas brighter for Indianapolis Kids!  Stop by any of the locations below to drop off a new toy by December 14th

McDonald’s – 4802 W 57th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254 (57th and Georgetown)

McDonald’s – 5617 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228 (Michigan and Kessler)

McDonald’s – 3435 W 16th St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2618

Radio One Studios (10am – 5pm)– 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, In 46204

