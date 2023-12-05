Holiday on the Ave: Black Santa Toy Drive!

Help make Christmas brighter for Indianapolis Kids! Stop by any of the locations below to drop off a new toy by December 14th
McDonald’s – 4802 W 57th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254 (57th and Georgetown)
McDonald’s – 5617 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46228 (Michigan and Kessler)
McDonald’s – 3435 W 16th St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2618
Radio One Studios (10am – 5pm)– 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, In 46204
