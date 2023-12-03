INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Troopers are at the scene of a death investigation on southbound I-65 near Meridian Street. Authorities report finding a deceased person inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
The story is developing, and updates will be provided as we receive them.
The post I-65 Death Investigation: Person Found with Gunshot Wounds appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
I-65 Death Investigation: Person Found with Gunshot Wounds was originally published on wibc.com
