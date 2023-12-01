INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have released edited body-camera footage of the October 19th police shooting of Antoine Beech.

IMPD were wrapping up a separate investigation at a Speedway gas station on Shelby Street when someone approached the officers and informed them that a man inside of a White Chevy Impala had a warrant.

The man was Antoine Beech, 38, and he was sitting passenger side. Three officers approached the car, and they claim Beech was not showing his hands, and eventually reached for a gun.

That’s when IMPD Officer Thomas shot Beech. Thomas’ body-camera was not active.

Surveillance footage and body-camera footage from another officer do not clearly show Beech reaching for a gun, although one was recovered from the passenger side.

Beech survived and was later arrested. No one else was hurt.

Beech was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and also had violated probation. He had previous convictions for drug dealing and driving drunk on his record.

The post IMPD Releases Edited Footage of Oct. 19th Shooting at Speedway Gas Station appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Releases Edited Footage of Oct. 19th Shooting at Speedway Gas Station was originally published on wibc.com