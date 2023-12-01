Holiday travel can be expensive for students looking to return home, however, Amazon may be Santa this year.
The company announced they’re helping students save this season by offering Prime Student members $25 domestic flights.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Beginning today, Prime Student members can book select domestic flights through December 5. Those interested can click here.
This deal covers travel between mid-December through early January.
A total of 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during this promotion, with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, the company says.
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members appeared first on 92 Q.
Amazon To Offer $25 Domestic Flights For Prime Student Members was originally published on 92q.com
-
Inmate Who Stabbed Derek Chauvin Was Inspired By Black Lives Matter Movement: Report
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Take Our Music Survey for a Chance to win $250 + Katt Williams Tickets