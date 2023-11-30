FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A judge in Fort Wayne has dismissed Indiana’s lawsuit against TikTok.

Attorney General Todd Rokita had sued the Chinese-owned social media company back in December of 2022, accusing them of deceiving users when it comes to inappropriate content for children and over the security of its use of consumers’ personal information.

The lawsuit claimed TikTok had “salacious and inappropriate content” despite saying the app is safe for children 13 and younger. The suit accused TikTok of violating consumer protection laws in Indiana.

In her ruling, Judge Jennifer DeGroote said the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate the case. and that TikTok does not fall under Indiana’s consumer protection laws.

Back in May, a judge made a previous ruling that since no money is exchanged under the download of a free app, apps such as TikTok that are free to download do not have to adhere to the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act since no money was exchanged.

The previous ruling also said that Indiana courts have no jurisdiction over TikTok’s statements on Apple’s app store since both companies are based in California.

Rokita’s office said in a statement that it maintains its position in the lawsuit and is seeking appellate options going forward.

The post Judge Dismisses Rokita’s Lawsuit Against TikTok appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Judge Dismisses Rokita’s Lawsuit Against TikTok was originally published on wibc.com