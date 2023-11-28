COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a man at a Columbus mobile home park.
The man who died was identified as 54-year-old Alejandro Flores by the Columbus Police Department.
Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Joseph Cox Court. That’s northeast of downtown in the Homestead Mobile Home Park, located off Middle Road between Poshard Drive and Rocky Ford Road.
Police found Flores dead inside the home.
Officers received a description of a possible suspect, and they later found 30-year-old Corbin Hippensteel walking around the mobile home community. He was taken into custody without incident.
Hippensteel was taken to the Bartholomew County jail on a preliminary murder charge.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.
The post Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Park Shooting in Columbus appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Park Shooting in Columbus was originally published on wibc.com
