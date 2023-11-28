State Troopers Find 10 Pounds of Meth During a Traffic Stop

POSEY COUNTY, IND — Two St. Louis women are facing charges in southern Indiana following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of ten pounds of meth.

On Interstate 64 in Posey County, an Indiana State Police trooper recorded a Dodge Charger traveling at 88 mph. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper detected the scent of marijuana.

Indiana State Police said they smelled marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle. Troopers found half an ounce of marijuana and the meth.

“Methamphetamine is one of those drugs that creates havoc on our streets,” Sgt. Todd Ringle. “We are very fortunate that we are able to get that much methamphetamine off our streets. It’s mind-blowing how many individuals that are transporting illegal drugs in their vehicles that continue to drive at high speeds and do other wreckless things on our highways.”

At Posey County Jail, Demertria J. Gray, 33, from St. Louis, MO, is detained. She faces charges including dealing methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), possession of marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor), and driving while suspended (Class A Misdemeanor). Additionally, Shawnunique D. Phillips, 34, from St. Louis, MO, is also currently detained and faces a charge of possession of marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

