INDIANAPOLIS –AES Indiana has presented a settlement arrangement to the state’s utility regulatory commission as part of its Regulatory Rate Review petition.
The company has agreed with the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and six other representative parties from different customer segments to maintain its position with the most competitive residential rates among investor-owned electric utilities in Indiana.
The settlement proposes a $9.52 increase, approximately 7.3%, for a residential customer consuming 1,000 kWh monthly, subject to approval.
Ken Zagzebski, President and CEO of AES Utilities, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing safe, reliable electricity at an affordable price. He stated that the agreement is crucial in ensuring necessary investments for reliability improvements, benefiting customers and the community.
AES Indiana’s new settlement includes no disconnections for residential customers on Fridays, weekends, and specific holidays. The company will also invest more in vegetation management to improve power supply reliability and protect customers with medical alerts.
The post AES Indiana Seeks Rate Increase Approval, Promises Improved Customer Benefits appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
AES Indiana Seeks Rate Increase Approval, Promises Improved Customer Benefits was originally published on wibc.com
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote