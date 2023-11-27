INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the next 75 years behind bars for the murder of Martin Griffin.
It all started on October 14th, 2021. Indianapolis police were called to St. Paul Street, where they found a man fatally shot. Camera footage recovered from the home of Kyle Roberts showed Roberts entering a room and grabbing a submachine gun and arguing with someone off camera.
Roberts returns to the room, drops the submachine gun, grabs a shotgun, and then leaves.
A gunshot is heard off-camera.
Martin Griffin was found dead from that shotgun blast. Kyle Roberts returned to the bedroom and said that he had just killed Griffin.
“A choice to escalate a simple dispute by picking up a deadly weapon has led to an irreversible loss of life,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Monday press release. “We are proud to secure justice for Mr. Griffin and our thoughts remain with his loved ones during this difficult time.”
Kyle Roberts was convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a two-day trial in September.
The post Indy Man Gets 75 Years in Prison for Killing a Man with a Shotgun appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indy Man Gets 75 Years in Prison for Killing a Man with a Shotgun was originally published on wibc.com
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote