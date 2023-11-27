Kicking off the week on an uplifting note, Bobbi Storm stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb in this exclusive interview!

Hailing from Detroit, the home of Gospel greats like the Winans family, The Clark Sisters and Fred Hammond among others, Storm has been making waves with her “Holy Mixes” of popular R&B tracks. Her latest single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” brings a gospel twist to Michael McDonald’s “I Keep Forgettin’.” (That track was, of course, infamously sampled in Warren G’s rap classic, “Regulate.”)

Storm is definitely a different kind of artist, as she’s looking to bridge the gap between spiritual and secular music, proving that you can still have swag while serving a higher purpose. In the interview, she speaks on her musical and spiritual journey, as well as what you can expect next!

Watch our full interview above!

Bobbi Storm Speaks On Bridging The Gap Between The Streets & The Sanctuary was originally published on hiphopnc.com