Eli Lilly Ready To Manufacture New Weight Loss Drug

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly is marking a year of momentum as they continue into the final phases of testing and trials of its latest drug they say will help millions of people who struggle with obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company CEO Dave Ricks say they have several iterations of the drug, called “Zepbound”, going through the clinical trial phase, but their most prominent are an injection and a pill form drug that he says will help people struggling to lose weight.

“There is a triple-acting one that is an injection in Phase 3 studies,” Ricks said on Inside Indiana Business. “Then there is an oral one, single acting, but a pill that’s in Phase 3 now.”

Ricks expects these drugs to get final approval soon, which means they have to start thinking about large-scale manufacturing of the drug. That is where several investments being made by Lilly come into play.

They are investing nearly $3 billion to build a new manufacturing plant in Germany that will make several drugs already on the market from Lilly. As for the obesity drug, Ricks said they plan to keep the manufacturing of that drug here in Indiana.

“We ought to put that on the label. ‘Made in Indiana’,” he said. “But that is where the LEAP District comes in. We will make Zepbound in that facility. That sight is critical to the global rollout and the growth of the company.”

The LEAP District in Boone County is a massive business investment anchored by Eli Lilly’s investment. It’s expected to see them and many other companies set up shop just north of Lebanon. It has also caused controversy over how the state is annexing land for the project and how the state plans to supply water for it as well.

