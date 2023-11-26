INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a person was shot on the far east side Saturday night. It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Legends Creek Place. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach. Police say the victim is in critical condition.
According to IMPD, the identification of shell casings near the apartment implies that the gunfire likely means someone shot into the apartment from the street. IMPD urges individuals with any information regarding the incident to contact the aggravated assault office at (317) 327-3475.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477
The post IMPD: Overnight Shooting Leaves a Man in Critical Condition appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD: Overnight Shooting Leaves a Man in Critical Condition was originally published on wibc.com
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote