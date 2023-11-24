You just know Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, is serious if Raphael Saadiq is on the soundtrack. On Friday (Nov. 24) the renowned artist premiered a new song called “Miracle,” featuring British singer Kelli-Leigh, on Amazon Music.

“The song ‘Miracle’ is about, of course, a miracle,” said Saadiq in a statement. “Once you see the film, you see all these amazing things happening – a little bit of beautiful magic between a family and a mother and father ’Miracle’ just comes on and tells that whole story of how a family works.”

Saadiq and Kelli-Leigh’s soulful vocals and lush instrumentation bring the winter season vibes and make for a smooth groove without sounding like another cheesy holiday song. Saadiq has been busy considering he just wrapped the Just Me & You U.S. Tour with his original group Tony! Toni! Toné!

The Reginald Hudlin-directed Candy Cane Lane stars and Tracee Ellis Ross and is out on December 1 via Prime Video.

Listen to “Miracle” below or right here.

Raphael Saadiq Drops “Miracle” ft. Kelli-Leigh From ‘Candy Cane Lane Soundtrack’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com