STATEWIDE — You may remember companies arguing that U.S. egg suppliers were trying to artificially inflate their product’s prices more than a decade ago. Now, a jury has reached a decision in that case.
Manufacturers including Kraft Foods and The Kellogg Company first filed this lawsuit 12 years ago, when they claimed that egg suppliers were working together to limit egg supplies – thereby forcing customers to pay more – in the mid-2000s.
One production company named in the lawsuit is owned by the family of Hoosier John Rust, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican. Rose Acre Farms is based in Seymour.
Now, an Illinois jury has unanimously determined that it agrees with the manufacturers’ suspicions.
They learned that suppliers were using various tactics, such as exporting eggs and intentionally reducing their chicken flocks, to impact egg accessibility in the United States.
Damages will be decided next week. Learn more here.
The post Jury Decides Against Egg Suppliers in Long-Standing Lawsuit appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Jury Decides Against Egg Suppliers in Long-Standing Lawsuit was originally published on wibc.com
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
-
Richard Roundtree Wins Living Legend Award At Indiana Black Expo July 2023
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40