Eaton Man Wins $110,000 from Hoosier Lottery

EATON, Ind.–The life of a man from Eaton got a lot better this week. He won some money from the Hoosier Lottery.

“Much transpired literally overnight for a man from Eaton. When Michael Tormoehlen finished a very late night of work as maintenance supervisor at Cafe Valley Bakery, he drove home and decided to check his Hoosier Lottery app before getting some much-needed sleep. What he saw shocked him. The numbers he selected for the CA$H 5 drawing all matched—all five of them—indicating he just won the $110,000 jackpot,” said Megan Wade-Taxter, Hoosier Lottery Public Relations Manager.

Tormoehlen went to the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office to collect his money.

“I just can’t believe it. I’m still in shock that all those numbers matched!”, said Tormoehlen.

The winning Ca$H 5 numbers for the drawing on Thursday November 16 were 11, 26, 40, 43, and 45.

Eaton is a town in Delaware County along the Mississinewa River.

